I want to hustle – Little boy takes shovel from his dad and packs sand at site

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A dad recently posted a video of the moment his little child offered to help him at the job site.

When the young boy said he was ready to work, his father gave him a shovel and told him to pack sand into a sack.

Thr little lad insisted that he wanted to help his dad, as he stated he wants to hustle.

The man then started to encourage him, shouting, “Hustle hustle hustle, be fast,” over and over again.

It was evident that the child was having difficulty lifting the shovel, but he eventually succeeded in loading it with sand and pouring it into a sack.

The father then praised and inspired his kid, telling him, “All the bobo you’re drinking is not in vain,” to do more.

Watch the video below:

@orji4daddy

na hustle #trending #viral #tiktok

♬ original sound – orji okpaleke

