TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late…

Man angrily kicks girlfriend out of his house for cheating again…

IVD’s alleged girlfriend, Tasha Amos shares result of her HIV…

“I warned my son never to date a lady from poor background” – Man writes

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man named Ola on Twitter revealed that he admonished his son to never get into a romantic relationship with a poor girl.

He claimed that girls from poor backgrounds are always entitled and don’t appreciate little gestures. According to him, they always believe and expect the men to do more.

He added that most of them don’t believe in love and expect men to exonerate their families from poverty.

READ ALSO

“I want to farm” – John Dumelo’s…

Lady cries out over father’s worrisome concern about…

His tweet read:

“I told my son yesterday to avoid dating a girl from a poor background. In my dating experience, most of them don’t believe in love, they just want to escape their unfortunate conditions. 

“More so, they’re the saviors their families are banking on to lift them out of poverty. They don’t appreciate little things; they believe you can do more.”

See post here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late IVD’s wife,…

Man angrily kicks girlfriend out of his house for cheating again despite…

IVD’s alleged girlfriend, Tasha Amos shares result of her HIV test as she issues…

We suspect they took a blood covenant – Late Bimbo’s brother reveals how her…

Heartbroken man seeks advice after finding out wife slept with 6 men at NYSC…

Nigerians react as IVD finally breaks silence, tells his side of the story with…

“I no get anything but my girlfriend love me” – Man brags as…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I warned my son never to date a lady from poor background” –…

Confusion as man driving wife’s car meets her other husband who bought it for…

“Turning 39, not married, no child, no relationship; I’m hopeless” – Lady weeps…

“I am the happiest person on earth” — Student gives testimony in church, laments…

Heartbroken man seeks advice after finding out wife slept with 6 men at NYSC…

Lady cries out after finding out that her lover still gets in bed with his…

Man shares heartbreaking video after purchasing phone at Computer Village…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More