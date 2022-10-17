“I warned my son never to date a lady from poor background” –…

A man named Ola on Twitter revealed that he admonished his son to never get into a romantic relationship with a poor girl.

He claimed that girls from poor backgrounds are always entitled and don’t appreciate little gestures. According to him, they always believe and expect the men to do more.

He added that most of them don’t believe in love and expect men to exonerate their families from poverty.

His tweet read:

“I told my son yesterday to avoid dating a girl from a poor background. In my dating experience, most of them don’t believe in love, they just want to escape their unfortunate conditions.

“More so, they’re the saviors their families are banking on to lift them out of poverty. They don’t appreciate little things; they believe you can do more.”

