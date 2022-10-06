TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How I recovered 50k my ex-boyfriend owes me from his wife – Woman…

Lady who travelled abroad returns to Nigeria to marry old man…

‘Tomorrow I go move am’ – Phyna’s dad says while admiring her new…

“I was just doing the Lord’s work” – Man says as recounts how he prevented couple from fornicating at a cinema

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Young man has narrated how he prevented two amorous couple from fornicating at a cinema in Port Harcourt.

According to the man, he had gone to see a late night movie at a film house in Port Harcourt when he noticed a lovey-dovey couple making suggestive body movements.

After a while, the couple got up from where they were sitting and moved towards the back.

READ ALSO

Lady who travelled abroad returns to Nigeria to marry old…

Alleged Nigerian soldier reacts after spotting man beating…

Reasoning that they were about to have a more intimate moment, the young man stated that he stood up and followed them to the back seat.

He revealed that afterwards, while he was waiting for his bolt ride at the car park, the lady was giving him a baleful look.

Read his narration below:

“I went to watch a late night movie at filmhouse in ph. This couple were seated in front of me, being touchy and mushy. After a while, they stood up and went to the back and I joined them too. I knew they wanted to move to the second phase of fornication, but not on my watch.

I met them at the car park after the movie and as I was waiting for my bolt ride to arrive, the babe kept looking at me like she wanted to deck me. If eyes could kill, I wouldn’t be here telling this story. I was just doing the lord’s work”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How I recovered 50k my ex-boyfriend owes me from his wife – Woman shares

Lady who travelled abroad returns to Nigeria to marry old man (Video)

‘Tomorrow I go move am’ – Phyna’s dad says while admiring her new ride (Video)

“I no go pay you shishi” – Little girl in uniform fights bus…

Actress, Aunty Ramota heartbroken after seeing fufu in new phone she purchased

BBNaija winner, Phyna receives N50m cash prize, car (Videos)

3 years after abandoning family for side chick, Nigerian man returns to plead…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I was just doing the Lord’s work” – Man says as recounts how…

“He no dey stay one place” – Nigerian father ties rope to his…

Multichoice shocks fans as they reveal the total billions of naira invested on…

“She is so confident” – Disabled lady impresses netizens with…

Little girl who joined Obidient rally reportedly gets scholarship, mum receives…

How I recovered 50k my ex-boyfriend owes me from his wife – Woman shares

“He left saying i look like a male” – Lady flaunts beautiful…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More