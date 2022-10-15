“I will be 30 next year, no marriage, no child, I always go to bed in tears” — Lady weeps (Video)

A Nigerian lady has lamented that she’s almost 30 but still lonely with no child or husband to call her own.

In the heartbreaking video, she was spotted crying and looking very pale over her sad situation.

She posted the video online with the caption

“will be 30 next year no marriage no child I always go to bed with tears. Heal my heart Lord.”

Some netizens however cautioned her saying 30 is not the deadline. They also advised that she should focus on building her life, getting a better job or starting up a good business.

Some ladies who are well above 30 stated they also do not have husbands or children but they have focused on making themselves better.

See video here: