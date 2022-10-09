TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I will be better without them” – Little girl tells mother to throw twin brothers into garbage bin (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A mother-of-three has posted a video of her daughter complaining about her twin brothers because they disturb her too much.

Her daughter who is the first child said that she would be better off without them and she suggested that her mother throws the twin boys in the garbage.

This was in response to the question her mum asked her about how she felt about the twins. She said she felt fine but she will feel better without them.

Netizens found this very hilarious and didn’t fail to comment. They said:

@Sifa Gloria: “I can honestly feel her pain 😂😂I love the way she was calm and honest about her feelings 😅.”

@Jemimah: “Awwww😂😂😂 don’t worry they will be your soldiers when they grow🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

See video here:

@lifewiththetwins7

Justice for my girls😂😂😂#newtonandjason #lifewiththetwins7 #momsoftiktok #lifewiththetwins #bigsisters

♬ original sound – Momof4kids

 

