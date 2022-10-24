TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment comedian Sabinus meets look-alike (Video)

Davido and Chioma perform ‘Assurance’ at Israel DMW’s wedding…

How woman who died giving birth was miraculously revived by the…

“I will buy your father’s house” – Portable slams graduates as he flaunts wads of cash

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Portable, was spotted showing off loads of dollar bills scattered all over his bed as he bragged about his success.

He was sprayed a lot of dollar notes on one of his shows and he mocked the people who said he couldn’t succeed because he was illiterate.

He called out those who have passed through any education of any sort and asked them if they could boast of the kind of money he had.

READ ALSO

I still get traumas due to the process – Man laments…

Rema spotted with mystery lover on vacation (Video)

He said that he could even afford the houses of the parents of those who said they were educated.

In his video he was seen saying:

“You no see money? Your papa get money? I go buy your papa house. You dey whine? You no see money? Say I no go school, school wey you go, you no see dollar”

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment comedian Sabinus meets look-alike (Video)

Davido and Chioma perform ‘Assurance’ at Israel DMW’s wedding (Video)

How woman who died giving birth was miraculously revived by the newborn baby

“I dey trip for this guy, but i dont know if he has sense or not”…

Doctor applies to be Ooni of Ife’s 8th wife

Davido throws birthday party for son, Ifeanyi (Video)

“I will rather go blind” – Mercy Johnson reacts as her son…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I made my family proud — Nigerian man says as he shows off his older white lover…

“I will buy your father’s house” – Portable slams…

Man destroys Range Rover he gifted his girlfriend as he catches her with a guy…

I still get traumas due to the process – Man laments over nature of…

Man in pains as he finds out his newly wedded wife used to be a…

Man claims to be standing in for his brother as fiancée catches him holding…

Husband claims to ‘forget’ to inform in-laws after 9 months of wife’s death

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More