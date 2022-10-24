“I will buy your father’s house” – Portable slams graduates as he flaunts wads of cash

Nigerian singer, Portable, was spotted showing off loads of dollar bills scattered all over his bed as he bragged about his success.

He was sprayed a lot of dollar notes on one of his shows and he mocked the people who said he couldn’t succeed because he was illiterate.

He called out those who have passed through any education of any sort and asked them if they could boast of the kind of money he had.

He said that he could even afford the houses of the parents of those who said they were educated.

In his video he was seen saying:

“You no see money? Your papa get money? I go buy your papa house. You dey whine? You no see money? Say I no go school, school wey you go, you no see dollar”

See video here: