I wish girls will stop condoning men who cheat – Rapper, Ycee

Nigerian singer, Ycee Zaheer, has posted on his Snapchat page, wishing that times be reversed to when women didn’t tolerate cheating.

He mentioned that he wanted better for his sisters as it seems that all women do is take it lightly on their cheating partners.

He expressed displeasure over the fact that women excuse these behaviours while saying “as long as he comes home to me.”

His post read:

“I wish we could go back to when the girlies didn’t take lightly to nig**z cheating on em…these days it’s just vibes and “as long as he comes home to me” I want better for my sisters.”

He hammered that it was better for women not to settle for men who cheat but rather they shouldn’t take any of that with leniency.