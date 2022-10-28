TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


If my husband cheats, I’ll stay with him till death – Female pastor

By Ezie Innocent

A Ghanaian preacher has stated that even if her husband cheats on her with other women, she won’t leave him.

In an interview with Kofi TV, she made this claim and said that, as she had promised during their wedding ceremony, she would die with him.

The pastor asserts that any woman who wishes to be her husband’s side chic is welcome to do so because she is unconcerned about that.

She claimed that by likely failing to fulfill a wifely duty, she may be to blame for her husband’s decision to be unfaithful.

She added that she would look into what led him to cheat so she could determine whether he required prayers or pampering.

She emphasized that their marriage is for better or worse, and she is prepared to go to any lengths to make him feel at ease in order to preserve their union.

