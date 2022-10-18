I’ll continue to be razz, nothing can change me – Phyna replies critics

Winner of the BBNaija season seven edition, Phyna has revealed she would never change how she talks or behaves even though people label her “razz”.

The reality star stated this in response to individuals who had criticized her for not properly promoting the brand of a BBNaija winner during an Instagram live session.

Phyna has been ranting and criticizing some of her colleagues and their supporters ever after the program ended and she was declared the winner of this season.

Many people felt that, given her celebrity status, she should know better than to continue acting in such a shabby manner.

The reality star, however, asserted that nothing could change Phyna because she is the same person who entered and exited the show.

She emphasized that it is what makes her unique and that the only difference in her is that she is now shining.

