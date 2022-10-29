“I’ll mourn u till I join u pops” – 2Baba remembers late father eight years after his demise

Veteran singer 2Face Innocent Idibia is mourning the death of his father, Michael Agbo Idibia, who died after an eight-year battle with cancer.

2Baba’s father passed away on 23rd August 2018 after a long battle with cancer at the age of sixty-eight. He was laid to rest on 8th November 2014 in his hometown, Amufu Ejeba community in Enumoga Ehaje, Okpokwu LGA of Benue State.

2face took to Instagram to remember his late father, and he couldn’t express how much he missed him.

2Baba vowed to miss him until the day he joins him, referring to him as the kindest human he ever met.

“Miss u madly my dear father

The most gentle and kindest human I’ve ever known.

#GRATEFUL

I’ll mourn u till I join u pops,” he wrote.