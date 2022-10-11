“I’m man enough; bring your girlfriend and find out” – James Brown fumes following viral bedroom clip (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

James Brown Obialor, a controversial crossdresser, responds to a viral video of him making love to a lady.

There was outrage yesterday after a video of the crossdresser, who was widely assumed by netizens to be attracted to males, having coitus with a woman was leaked.

For several netizens, the leaked tape answered the question regarding the se*uality of the socialite which has been a topic of controversy for a very long time.

Social media users took to various platforms to call him out on his deception.

In response, James Brown wondered if they didn’t know he was man enough to make love to a woman.

He challenged his detractors by inviting them to bring their sisters and girlfriends to see if they didn’t believe his virility.

