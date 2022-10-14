I’m mourning yet my friends don’t check on me – Don Jazzy

Popular music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh better known as Don jazzy has jokingly stated that his friends do not check up on him despite the fact he is mourning.

Don Jazzy recently conducted a funeral for his late mother who died some months ago.

Lots of Nigerian celebrities stormed the event to support the Mavin Record boss.

Jazzy said, however, that he realized he hadn’t been in touch with many of his pals while making preparations for the funeral while speaking with DJ Big N and Johnny Drille in the studio.

He claimed that as he was making a list of guests, it occurred to him that they hadn’t spoken to one another in a while.

According to Drille, people sometimes think that people have been in touch because they frequently post on social media and read each other’s remarks.

As they prepared to record a song, Don Baba J noted that he had also recently realized that “nobody truly dey for you.”

Watch the video below: