“I’m not interested in Headies, I received plenty awards in school” – Singer, Speed Darlington

Speed Darlington, a popular Nigerian artist has recently released a song in which he addressed his supporters.

He claimed that he is not concerned if he is not given consideration for notable honors from the Headies and other organizations.

In a video where he sampled the song “Love me,” Speed Darlington said this and added that he received numerous prizes in school.

The Instagram influencer boasted about still being relevant today despite predictions that he would not last and that his contemporaries had already vanished.

”Nothing concern me and award, I don carry plenty for school”, the rapper sang along in the recently released video.

Watch the clip below:

The clip has stirred hilarious reactions from social media users;