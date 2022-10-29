TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I’m patiently waiting for my turn, sir” – Nkechi Blessing appeals to join Ooni of Ife’s train of wives

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has appealed to Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, to be one of his numerous wives.

The thespian revealed her desire to join the monarch’s train of wives on her Instagram page.

Nkechi took to her page to share a photo of the monarch in his palace, with her kneeling in respect to greet him.

According to the Nollywood diva, she’s patiently waiting for her turn and also gave an address for the monarch to reach her if he is interested in her.

Whether Nkechi Blessing is serious with her request is however unknown.

It would be recalled that the Ooni of Ife had been on a spree taking wives and had recently taken his sixth.

