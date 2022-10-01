“I’m willing to stay single and celibate” – Kuchi Kuchi singer, Jodie says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian Singer, J’odie, has revealed that she’s not afraid to remain single and celibate after the hardship life there at her.

She also stated that she is also willing to get into another relationship and have another child if a man comes her way.

The “kuchi kuchi” crooner and her special needs son were reportedly abandoned by her ex-husband, Nollywood actor, David Nnaji.

She said she is struggling to be the best parent to her son who suffers from cerebral palsy and is willing to have another child despite her first child’s condition and is also ready to give love a chance.

In her words:

“With all what I went through, would I give love another chance? Hmmm, God is love – nothing but love lives here. I know you are talking about marriage though. If God sends me my Boaz, why not? I will gladly, as I’m still young and ‘everything’ is in very good shape. On the flip side, I’m willing to stay single and celibate if God writes my script that way. Whichever way, I’ll do it with joy.”

 

