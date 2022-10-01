Influencer, Papaya Ex acquires house in Lekki worth N100m

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous Instagram influencer, Raheem Abike Halima better known as Papaya Ex has purchased a home for herself in Lekki, Lagos state.

On Saturday, October 1st, the brand ambassador announced that she is the newest landlord in the commercial district on her social media pages.

In a video she shared, Papaya, also known as Abike Arab Money, displayed the stunning structure and referred to it as one of her major accomplishments.

The online star also considered calling her most recent purchase an early birthday present to her self.

She declared that only those with asoebi would be permitted to attend the housewarming party in December.

She provided a tour of the large home, showing off its customized swimming pool with her name at the bottom.

Sharing the clip, Papaya wrote; ”One of my big girl achievements!🥺 Will I call this early birthday gift?🙈…… #LandladyBigpaps house warming party this December!

Aso Ebi is your invite🥰 @bigpaps2022 for party info!Limited only 💯 Anticipate Luxury party of the year!🔥 stop playing!!”

