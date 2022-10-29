“It is okay to have a Nigerian accent” – Zicsaloma reacts to video of Nigerian girl speaking British English

Nigerian comedian, Isaac Aloma, has reacted to a viral video of a young girl trying so hard to speak British English.

Isaac noted that it is very okay for a girl to speak Nigerian English, rather than learning to speak another nation’s way.

According to him, the British do not try to speak Nigerian English, so Nigerians shouldn’t be hell bent on copying the way they speak.

Some netizens agreed with Zicsaloma while some others disagreed with his opinion.

In Zicsaloma’s words:

“My opinion about this video is that, it is ok to have a Nigerian Accent. If a British do not try to ‘have a Nigerian accent’ we do not have to try to have theirs.”

