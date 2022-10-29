“It is well with my bank account”- Lady laments after paying 10k for cornrow hairstyle in London

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady laments after she was charged £20 (N10,000) for a cornrow hairstyle in London.

The lady displeased with the exorbitant charge by the saloon revealed how she can’t wait to get back to Nigeria to have her hair done.

She went ahead to pray for her bank account with the hope that the money spent will be replenished.

See the cornrow I did for £20 yesterday in Greenwich, London. I can’t wait to do my hair in Nigeria o. It is well with my bank account. Amen., she wrote.

See her post below:

Reacting to her claim, bangin wrote, The hair is not expensive, na you dey convert pounds to naira. Fly back and do your hair for free in Naija. Ejo yín to poju.😏

dubeix_space wrote: I hate when you all make money in foreign currency and have to convert to naira when you spend to prove what point exactly?

lindaluperclothing wrote: Nigerian overseas stay converting everything to naira. you guys earn in those currency leave us alone.

ministerofhappiness1 wrote: This is my hair I did it yesterday just to allow my wig get fitted. Useless hair the woman did and even told me to thank her for the job well done . it is well.

