“It’s a battlefield; put your body armour on and meet me at the front line” — Kiddwaya says to Erica

Ex lovebirds of the Big Brother Naija Season 5 show, Erica Nlewedim, and Kiddwaya Terseer, spark reactions after their back-and-forth interaction.

The show’s expelled contestant took to the micro blogging platform, Twitter to advocate for humanity and unity among Nigerians.

“Nigeria please stop failing us😣 Nigerians, please let love and empathy lead instead,” Erica wrote in a post on her page.

In contrast, Kiddwaya had the view that Nigeria is in fact a battleground and counseled his ex-lover to prepare for combat.

“It’s a battlefield erica. Put your body armour on and meet me at the front line,” Kiddwaya wrote.

In reaction, Erica called for peace instead of resorting to violence to make one’s point known.

“Peace of mind is what I need,” she maintained.

Fans who were reminded of the couple’s prior romance warned them against harboring unrealistic expectations and raising their dashed hopes high.

