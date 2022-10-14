TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“You made me a millionaire” – Rita Daniels…

Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

“My husband slept with me only once and kicked me out…

“It’s a battlefield; put your body armour on and meet me at the front line” — Kiddwaya says to Erica

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ex lovebirds of the Big Brother Naija Season 5 show, Erica Nlewedim, and Kiddwaya Terseer, spark reactions after their back-and-forth interaction.

The show’s expelled contestant took to the micro blogging platform, Twitter to advocate for humanity and unity among Nigerians.

Nigeria please stop failing us😣 Nigerians, please let love and empathy lead instead,” Erica wrote in a post on her page.

READ ALSO

Lady dragged for fixing long and full eye lashes on her…

How I found love and dated my son’s best friend…

In contrast, Kiddwaya had the view that Nigeria is in fact a battleground and counseled his ex-lover to prepare for combat.

It’s a battlefield erica. Put your body armour on and meet me at the front line,” Kiddwaya wrote.

In reaction, Erica called for peace instead of resorting to violence to make one’s point known.

Peace of mind is what I need,” she maintained.

Fans who were reminded of the couple’s prior romance warned them against harboring unrealistic expectations and raising their dashed hopes high.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“You made me a millionaire” – Rita Daniels gushes over…

Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

“My husband slept with me only once and kicked me out without a…

“I’ve had enough” – Larissa London roars following reports of Davido…

Celebrities launch fundraiser for Rico Swavey who’s on life support

“I don’t love my wife anymore” – Man cries out as…

“Nigeria has killed this young man” – Uti Nwachukwu reacts to Rico…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“The day my tape go leak, una go know say I be olosho” – Bobrisky…

Late Rico Swavey’s girlfriend shares her last WhatsApp chats with Rico as…

“It’s a battlefield; put your body armour on and meet me at the front line” —…

Lady surprises boyfriend with her entire N2m savings to buy car

Lady cries out over father’s worrisome concern about her virginity

Nigerian mum calls out teachers eating her son’s food in school

Bride treated like queen as military groom and his men prostrate in uniforms…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More