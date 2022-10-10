“It’s been 4years of total bliss my baby” – Ned Nwoko celebrates his wife, Regina Daniels on her birthday

Billionaire, Ned Nwoko took to social media to celebrate his beautiful wife, actress Regina Daniels who turned a year older today. October 10.

The ecstatic husband took to Instagram to praise his wife with sweet words.

He praised her and mentioned how her new age is yet another milestone in her exemplary and committed family life.

On behalf of the kids, he wished her a happy birthday and described their four years of marriage as “total bliss.”

On his Instagram page he wrote:

“It’s been 4years of total bliss my baby. Today is another milestone in your exemplary and committed family life. The kids and I are saying happy birthday. We wish your many happy returns. We love you dearly. @regina.daniels”.

