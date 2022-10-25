It’s funny for a married man to expect loyalty from his side chick – BBNaija’s Angel

Angel Smith of Big brother reality TV show has stated that married men have no right to expect loyalty from their girlfriends.

This was a reaction to the video of a man who saw his girlfriend in the club with another man and destroyed the Range Rover he bought for her.

In the video, the man was seen visibly angry while destroying the vehicle he bought for his girlfriend when he caught her with another man.

According to Angel, married men are not supposed to expect their side pieces to be loyal to them especially as they already have their own wives.

She said:

“Lmfaooo a married man asking for loyalty from his side piece might he the funniest thing I’ve seen this year😭.”

