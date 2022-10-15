“IVD pushed her into the fire and watched her burn” – Bimbo’s sister alleges (Video)

Mama Razz, the sister of Bimbo Ogbonna, the late wife of the celebrity auto-dealer, IVD, has accused him of pushing Bimbo into the fire outbreak in their home on October 12, watching her burn, and filming her burning in the fire.

Bimbo was taken to the hospital this week after being injured badly in a violent altercation at their home in Lago. According to sources, late Bimbo approached IVD about the ongoing beatings she endures on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and a brawl followed.

Their home was burnt down as a result of the altercation. Bimbo allegedly received severe burns and had to be transported to the intensive care unit, while IVD allegedly managed to escape with only minor injuries. She sadly lost the fight to survive.

Bimbo’s sister claims IVD pushed Bimbo into the fire, watched her burn, and also made a video of her burning in the fire.

She, also confirmed that the popular businessman, had absconded following his brutal action.

“You pushed her into the fire, you watched her burn, you videoed her. You burnt me, this fire is burning. IVD oooo, you are on the run”, she said while weeping.

