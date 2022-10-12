I’ve been receiving death threats from my colleague’s fans – Phyna cries out

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Phyna has disclosed that a specific colleague’s supporters have been sending her death threats.

This was revealed in a recent interview with NetNG where she also mentioned that the person’s followers had been sending her hate mail.

Phyna claimed that she also received messages from people wishing bad things for her family, although she didn’t disclose fans of which former BBNaija housemate.

She claimed that after his romantic interest, Beauty, was eliminated, they requested that she break up with Groovy, whom she had begun dating while living there.

The reality TV personality warned the colleague that she might have to drive to the person’s house and beat them up if they continued to encourage people to mock her parents.

Watch the video below: