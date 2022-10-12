“I’ve had enough” – Larissa London roars following reports of Davido buying G-Wagon for Chioma

Larissa London, a British model who is rumored to be Davido’s fourth baby mama, shared a post that has people talking.

The mother of one, who did not specify what or who she was referring to, yelled out on her official Instagram page, declaring that she had had enough.

Social media users have already linked her lamentation to the fact that the DMW boss recently acquired a new G-wagon for his baby mama, Chioma Rowland.

Larissa took to her social media page to give netizens something to anticipate as she revealed she’d be going live tonight.

She wrote; “I’ve had enough!! Coming on live tonight @7pm!!”

It would be recalled that Davido recently announced he would be getting married to Chioma in 2023.