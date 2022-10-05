James Brown replies fan who asked why he’s yet to tear the nylon of his new Range Rover

An Instagram user recently stormed popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown’s comment section, to question him about his car.

The influencer had shared a video of himself in his car which still had the “tear rubber” on its seats.

James Brown purchased the new whip days ago but for reasons best known to him, he refused to tear off the nylon. A follower however thought it wise to ask him about it.

The curious follower asked why he hadn’t taken off the nylon of the seats of his car that wasn’t so new anymore, and James replied that he liked it that way.

In the fan’s words:

iam_queendarlyn : “James you still never tear the car nylon no ooo.”

James replied

“I like it that way.”

See post here: