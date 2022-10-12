TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“It’s been 4years of total bliss my baby” – Ned Nwoko…

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” –…

“As a married woman, you have no business being friends…

Juju is real – Nigerian man traveling to US misplaces his passport at the airport (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A UK-based Nigerian lady has disclosed that a man traveling to the United States lost his passports at the airport.

She claimed that he had trouble finding the passport upon boarding the airline in the UK for a connecting travel to the US.

The woman who was present when the incident at the airport occurred could be seen interrogating the man.

READ ALSO

Businessman gifts little Obidient girl N500,000 cash (Video)

Nigerian man cries back to wife after being dumped by side…

He remembered having the passport on him as he made his way to the boarding gate, so he was really perplexed as to how it could have happened.

The lady who had shared the story online counseled others who are planning to travel out not to reveal their movement to others as jujju might be real.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“It’s been 4years of total bliss my baby” – Ned Nwoko celebrates his…

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” – Netizens drag James…

“As a married woman, you have no business being friends with single…

Davido buys Chioma brand new G-wagon (Video)

“I’m man enough; bring your girlfriend and find out” – James Brown fumes…

“My story must be told” – Ailing actress Halima Abubakar shares touching…

House help cries in fear as her boss flies her in an aeroplane for the first…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Juju is real – Nigerian man traveling to US misplaces his passport at the…

Native doctor sits under heavy rainfall in frustration after failing to hold…

Netizens drag lady who made tattoo of singer Asake’s face on her body

“We do it for love” – Lady narrates how she got in bed with…

“My story must be told” – Ailing actress Halima Abubakar shares touching…

Lady calls out husband for buying exactly same gifts for her and his mother

Lady celebrates 1 year of staying away from married men

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More