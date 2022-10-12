Juju is real – Nigerian man traveling to US misplaces his passport at the airport (Video)

A UK-based Nigerian lady has disclosed that a man traveling to the United States lost his passports at the airport.

She claimed that he had trouble finding the passport upon boarding the airline in the UK for a connecting travel to the US.

The woman who was present when the incident at the airport occurred could be seen interrogating the man.

He remembered having the passport on him as he made his way to the boarding gate, so he was really perplexed as to how it could have happened.

The lady who had shared the story online counseled others who are planning to travel out not to reveal their movement to others as jujju might be real.

Watch the video below;