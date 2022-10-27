Ka3na blasts ladies who flaunt their men on social media

Ka3na of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show has shown dislike over the idea of women posting their boyfriends on social media.

She explained that since nothing lasts forever, it is not advisable to treat one’s boyfriend as if they were their husband.

She posted on her Instagram story saying:

“I don’t know if I should envy ladies who literally floods their social media with boyfriend relationship 🤔 Haba! So when the relationship ends you delete and post the next boyfriend? (Old things are passed away) 🤣. It’s even understandable if you guys are engaged to be married but ordinary boyfriend?! Some women get liver sha lol!

Not staying you should deprive yourself of love and happiness simply because some men are scums but you can control the outcome by keeping a boyfriend as boyfriend and stop giving husband treatment to a boyfriend. In This Life NOTHING IS PROMISED.”