A UK-based Nigerian man identified as tripleutv on Instagram has given Nigerians who are planning to relocate abroad an important advice.

He said that Nigerians should try to involve themselves in coitus before they move to the UK.

According to him, it is not easy to find someone to be s*xually involved with when you come outside the country because they believe that you want to use them to get your papers complete.

He disclosed that he has been celibate for one year because of the same problem. According to him, he has always been looked at as a suspect and he never gets to enjoy any s*xual relations with women.

He therefore warned Nigerians especially the men to enjoy themselves before they finally get to travel.

