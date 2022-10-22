Lady allegedly ends her life after her mum stopped her from seeing boyfriend

A 17-year-old girl identified as Taiwo allegedly took her own life after her mother stopped her from seeing her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend was 19 years old and it was reported that she ended it all on Friday, October 21, in Dalemo Alakuko area of Lagos State.

According to a source, “She ended it all because her mother forbade her from seeing her 19-year-old boyfriend, who completed WAEC last year.”

Netizens say that there could be an underlying cause for her decision to take her life and stopping her from seeing the person she was in love with was just the last straw.

They advised that parents of this generation try to take it easy on their kids as they are more emotionally immature than previous generations.

See video here: