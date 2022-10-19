Lady buys iPhone 13 Pro Max for her bestie to celebrate their anniversary

A young lady has taken to social media to disclose that she bought a brand new iPhone for her female best friend.

According to the lady, she got her friend the smart phone to commemorate their 2-year friendship anniversary.

In a video fast making the rounds on various social media platforms, she flaunted the pricey phone after purchasing it from a store.

She took it home and awaited her best friend’s arrival so she could receive the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

She passed the phone to her two-year-old best buddy, but she was unsure of its owner.

The buyer replied that she had purchased the device for her, but her buddy refused to believe her.

She opened her lips in disbelief as soon as she realized that it genuinely belonged to her before ripping the phone pack apart.

Watch the video below;