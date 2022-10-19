TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4…

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride…

Lady buys iPhone 13 Pro Max for her bestie to celebrate their anniversary

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady has taken to social media to disclose that she bought a brand new iPhone for her female best friend.

According to the lady, she got her friend the smart phone to commemorate their 2-year friendship anniversary.

In a video fast making the rounds on various social media platforms, she flaunted the pricey phone after purchasing it from a store.

READ ALSO

Lady devastated as bank tells her to pray after scammers…

Nigerian lady breaks down in tears after learning that South…

She took it home and awaited her best friend’s arrival so she could receive the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

She passed the phone to her two-year-old best buddy, but she was unsure of its owner.

The buyer replied that she had purchased the device for her, but her buddy refused to believe her.

She opened her lips in disbelief as soon as she realized that it genuinely belonged to her before ripping the phone pack apart.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4 kids (Video)

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from his account…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride is his…

Confusion as man driving wife’s car meets her other husband who bought it for…

“Witches attack me in my dreams because I act witch roles in most of my movies”…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

Chaos as husband nabs his wife in popular singer’s car

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Husband finds out after 10 years that wife has never seen her period

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

Laycon joins Grammy Recording Academy as voting member

Sabinus buys another Mercedes-Benz GLE a month after surviving auto crash

“You have good character and you sabi cook” – Isreal DMW hails…

Lady buys iPhone 13 Pro Max for her bestie to celebrate their anniversary

Lady devastated as bank tells her to pray after scammers emptied her account…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More