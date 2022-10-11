Lady celebrates 1 year of staying away from married men

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady who says she has a problem of sleeping with married men, has expressed her happiness after quitting the habit.

She revealed that she naturally likes married men and as a matter of fact, they are the only ones that ask her out.

She however stopped being comfortable with sleeping with married men and sought spiritual help. She now claims she no longer sleeps with married men.

Sharing her story to relationship blogger, Joro Olomofin, she said:

“Hi Joro, good evening. I have a problem of sleeping with married men. I just like them, tbh it’s only married men that toast me. 

“But I put it to prayer that I don’t want to sleep with married men anymore. 

Am very happy the year is coming close and I have not slept with any. I thank God. I no there are so many like me. If I can do it. You can can do it too. I pray my own husband will come soon.”

