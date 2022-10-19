TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4…

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from…

Why I married two husbands and sleep on same bed with them…

Lady devastated as bank tells her to pray after scammers emptied her account (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A devastated young lady has shared her experience at a bank after her account was supposedly cleared by scammers.

While sobbing in the hallway, she accused the bank personnel of not paying enough attention to her case.

The young woman claims that the bank representative advised her to pray and hope that the con artists who removed the money will return it.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady breaks down in tears after learning that South…

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished…

Because the bank had refused to help her, the heartbroken woman sat down on a chair in the banking area and sobbed uncontrollably. She was unsure of what to do.

In the viral video, the young lady called out her bank and said that this was not the first time something like has happened.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4 kids (Video)

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from his account…

Why I married two husbands and sleep on same bed with them – Woman…

Heartbroken man seeks advice after finding out wife slept with 6 men at NYSC…

Reactions as lady shares rare video which Rico Swavey made before his demise

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride is his…

Confusion as man driving wife’s car meets her other husband who bought it for…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady devastated as bank tells her to pray after scammers emptied her account…

Man bursts into tears while narrating how girlfriend he showered with money left…

Blessing Okoro blasts celebrities warning her to stop interfering in IVD’s…

“Allow me do my job” – Blessing Okoro blows hot (Video)

1 month after wedding, wife sees sad videos of husband and underaged boys

Moment lady surprised her boyfriend with plot of land as birthday gift (Video)

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride is his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More