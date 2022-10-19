Lady devastated as bank tells her to pray after scammers emptied her account (Video)

A devastated young lady has shared her experience at a bank after her account was supposedly cleared by scammers.

While sobbing in the hallway, she accused the bank personnel of not paying enough attention to her case.

The young woman claims that the bank representative advised her to pray and hope that the con artists who removed the money will return it.

Because the bank had refused to help her, the heartbroken woman sat down on a chair in the banking area and sobbed uncontrollably. She was unsure of what to do.

In the viral video, the young lady called out her bank and said that this was not the first time something like has happened.

Watch the video below: