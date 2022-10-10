Lady dragged for fixing long and full eye lashes on her birthday (Video)

A trending video of a lady who fixed very long and full eye lashes has caused a frenzy on social media.

In the video, the lady visited a salon and demanded for the lashes to be fixed long and full.

However, the lashes didn’t sit well with most people who massively criticized her on social media.

The caption on the video read:

“I did my client lashes on her birthday. She wanted light pink tint. How do I do?”

@mrsberry35 reacted:

“My mom always said if I ain’t got nothing nice to say then don’t say nth at all 😏.”

@straightoutta94block wrote:

“Not gonna lie. before I read anything, I thought the pink was a rash due to extension irritation.”

@friscodisco2 added:

“I can’t stop laughing at this and showing people. This is the wildest look I’ve seen yet. Took me out 😂.”

Watch the video below: