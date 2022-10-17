Lady goes haywire, yanks off wig in excitement as boyfriend proposes to her (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A viral video shows the moment a young woman went bonkers with joy when her boyfriend got down on one knee to propose.

A young man made the decision to propose to his girlfriend while in what looks to be a school setting.

To his amazement, she hurried off after tearing off her wig, which made the onlookers who had gathered to observe the incident laugh, instead of receiving the ring he had offered.

She ran back to her partner after getting over her initial shock and joy, accepted his proposal, and then went on to re-don her wig.

The last segment of the video showed the lady flaunting her engagement ring for the camera while smiling excitedly.

Watch the video below:

