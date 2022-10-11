TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy…

Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via…

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” –…

Lady lashes out at boyfriend for chasing money instead of giving her attention (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian woman has dumped her lover because he didn’t give her enough attention and affection.

Her sister posted a video online that showed her yelling at her boyfriend while on the phone.

The girlfriend claimed that despite her best efforts to adapt, she is now exhausted by the relationship.

READ ALSO

Netizens gush as pretty lady takes food to her man who hawks…

How I recovered 50k my ex-boyfriend owes me from his wife –…

She chastised him for prioritizing the pursuit of wealth over making time for the women in his life.

She bemoaned the fact that she can’t fall asleep at night because she worries about him and how he treats her, whereas he sleeps well and wakes up the next day eager to start looking for money once more.

The woman then advised him to wear the watch she had purchased for him while playing football so that she could return it to him when she saw him.

The sister was eating and making amusing facial expressions in the background while she was opening up about her feelings.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy Johnson cries…

Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via WhatsApp group…

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” – Netizens drag James…

“It’s been 4years of total bliss my baby” – Ned Nwoko celebrates his…

Man imports container house from China, installs it on his land to become fine…

Regina Daniels celebrates 22nd birthday with stunning photos

Moment Nurse slapped male doctor and he retaliated with two slaps (video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady lashes out at boyfriend for chasing money instead of giving her attention…

I want all your money to enter my account – Phyno makes wish at his birthday…

“I’m man enough; bring your girlfriend and find out” – James Brown fumes…

Businessman gifts little Obidient girl N500,000 cash (Video)

House help cries in fear as her boss flies her in an aeroplane for the first…

30-year-old childless woman arrested after stealing baby from hospital

Man narrates how he found out that his girlfriend already held traditional…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More