Lady lashes out at boyfriend for chasing money instead of giving her attention (Video)

A young Nigerian woman has dumped her lover because he didn’t give her enough attention and affection.

Her sister posted a video online that showed her yelling at her boyfriend while on the phone.

The girlfriend claimed that despite her best efforts to adapt, she is now exhausted by the relationship.

She chastised him for prioritizing the pursuit of wealth over making time for the women in his life.

She bemoaned the fact that she can’t fall asleep at night because she worries about him and how he treats her, whereas he sleeps well and wakes up the next day eager to start looking for money once more.

The woman then advised him to wear the watch she had purchased for him while playing football so that she could return it to him when she saw him.

The sister was eating and making amusing facial expressions in the background while she was opening up about her feelings.

