By Shalom

A young lady has shared a video that has gone viral on social media exposing the schemes of some married men.

She referred to a blog post that talked about married men who chase after young ladies, and went ahead to say that people don’t even know how far these married men can go to woo young ladies.

She narrated that at her former workplace, she met a married man who was a customer. The man insisted on taking her on a date and she refused because she knew that he was married.

The married man went ahead to send her a family portrait and told her to look at his wife and see the reason he is not attracted to her.

She went further to reveal that she got irritated and blocked him immediately.

