Lady recounts how waiter mistakenly trashed meal of N10k after telling him to package it in takeaway

By Ezie Innocent

A woman recounted how a server ruined a meal she had ordered for N10,000 after she asked him to box it so she could take it home.

She claimed that when she asked the waiter to box her meal for takeout, she had already consumed some of the food on the plate she had ordered.

She asked the waiter for the package after some time had passed. To her surprise, he informed her that he had trashed the meal because he thought that was what she had instructed him to do.

Incensed over this, she called for the manager of the place which prompted the young man to beg her.

“Let me gist you guys my experience tonight at Farm City Lekki 😂

Ordered a meal of 10,900 and ate a bit of out it, called the waiter to pack it so I take it home.

I was waiting for my meal and guess what …. The Waiter said he had trashed it thinking that’s what I said 🤲

I’m not even crying oh 😂😂 because this guy kept on begging me that he is sorry and it’s his fault, Omo I say I wanna see manager oh

In his words “I couldn’t find it where I kept it again oh” I craze 🤣🤣🤣

In this laygurzz”

