Lady reveals what happened after fasting and praying for three days for cheating lover

A lady has taken to social media to talk about how she fasted and prayed for her man to stop cheating but it didn’t work.

She replied to a tweet by another user, Motla, who said she thought as a married woman, her prayers were powerful.

The tweet read:

“I used to be the married woman who thought her prayers were powerful 😭.”

Prudence said that fasted and prayed for three days and three nights and instead of German to stop treating the number of women he was cheating on her with tripled.

She said;

“Babe, I once fasted and prayed for 3 days (dry fasting with no breaks in between) for a man to stop cheating, didn’t he go on to cheat with 3 girls at the same time? 😭😭😭.”

See tweet here: