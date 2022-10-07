TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How I recovered 50k my ex-boyfriend owes me from his wife – Woman…

Lasisi Elenu queries heavily pregnant fiancée as she drives to…

Nigerian man cries back to his wife after getting dumped by side…

Lady reveals what happened after fasting and praying for three days for cheating lover

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has taken to social media to talk about how she fasted and prayed for her man to stop cheating but it didn’t work.

She replied to a tweet by another user, Motla, who said she thought as a married woman, her prayers were powerful.

The tweet read:

READ ALSO

Man reacts after his wife, Vera Sidika, removed her fake…

“I have been getting different kind of…

“I used to be the married woman who thought her prayers were powerful 😭.”

Prudence said that fasted and prayed for three days and three nights and instead of German to stop treating the number of women he was cheating on her with tripled.

She said;

“Babe, I once fasted and prayed for 3 days (dry fasting with no breaks in between) for a man to stop cheating, didn’t he go on to cheat with 3 girls at the same time? 😭😭😭.”

See tweet here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How I recovered 50k my ex-boyfriend owes me from his wife – Woman shares

Lasisi Elenu queries heavily pregnant fiancée as she drives to filling station…

Nigerian man cries back to his wife after getting dumped by side chick whom he…

Corp member bids farewell to old man whose photo he sold as NFT for over N1m

‘Tomorrow I go move am’ – Phyna’s dad says while admiring her new ride (Video)

Woman welcomes baby girl after her only child prayed for siblings (Video)

“I no go pay you shishi” – Little girl in uniform fights bus…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady reveals what happened after fasting and praying for three days for cheating…

Davido links up with BBNaija’s Hermes who featured in music video

Ooni of Ife set to marry two more wives this October, meet his new wives…

“Our daddy is back” – Eniola Badmus rejoices as Tinubu returns to the country…

Corp member bids farewell to old man whose photo he sold as NFT for over N1m

Man reacts after his wife, Vera Sidika, removed her fake backside (Photos)

Nigerian man bumps into primary school teacher hawking rat po!son (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More