Lady sets boyfriend’s apartment on fire for cheating on her (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

In response to a cheating allegation, a lady in Borokiri, Port Harcourt, set her boyfriend’s residence on fire.

The lady had apparently walked in on the man with another woman, according to witnesses at the scene of the incident.

After a quarrel, the boyfriend took the other woman he was with outside.

When he got home, he discovered that his girlfriend had burned down his apartment.

A video that was posted online revealed that the majority of the guys’ valuables, including his TV, fan, toilet, and bed, were destroyed by the fire.

She also used a pair of scissors to cut all her boyfriend’s clothes to pieces before she was caught.

Watch the videos below:

