Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Lexybellarosa on TikTok surprised her brother at his basketball game after he thought she wouldn’t come.

She said she had been in Italy for three years and from the video it seemed like she said she couldn’t make it to the game so she could pull off the surprise.

In the video captioned: “surprising one of my four brother’s after being in Italy for three years”, her brother didn’t recognize her at first but when he did, he leapt for joy and swooped his sister off her feet.

Some of the comments read:

@robyn.l.angus: “I really hope my children have this kind of bond when they’re older 🥰 so sweet!”

@The love of your life: “Hasn’t been that long but I’m in college and I’m driving home 6 hours to be there for my little sisters senior night. She doesn’t know.”

See video here:

@lexybellarosa

That one time I moved to Italy without telling my family, lost 50lbs and didn’t visit for 3 years. This was 4 years ago and I still cry everytime I see this vid. #wholesome #reunion #family #siblings #corememories #expat #fyp

♬ Cornfield Chase – Dorian Marko

 

