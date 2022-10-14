Late BBNaija reality TV star, Rico swavey’s girlfriend, has publicly shown how hurt she is over the sad passing of her man.

She recounted he was so overwhelmed to be her man and how he really cared for her before his death. He was always happy and goofy.

She however revealed that she had been upset with him and refused to see him on Monday, not knowing he was saying his last good bye.

In her words:

“You will never catch Patrick (Rico) frowning. I even begged him one time to try not smiling. He was always happy. He was overwhelmed to be my man. Tokunbo you were supposed to go to the US cause you hated it here, infact the US embassy is owing you, remember the combo?? Oh my cute baby am sorry for not seeing you on Monday to settle our differences, I was too upset to see you were saying your last goodbye, remember that beat you were making.

Who would play it for me cause I want to listen to it all you no more. I love you now and forever Rico.”

She captioned the video:

“Rico you have an unfinished business you are yet to feature Drake remember!!!! you were too goofy, you talked for hours, I complained, now I want you talking forever, I promise never to complain you genuinely cared for me. Who would tell me wagwan or tickle me. Who would prepare the Italian meal you have always wanted me to try!!! See plans all gone!!!! I love you, I truly hope your soul is with God💔💔💔💔💔 #ricoswavey.”

See video here: