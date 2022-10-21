TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress…

Lawyer calls out couple for still making love while seeking divorce in court

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lawyer identified as Chimdimma Akuabatalum has called out a couple for having an intimate session while seeking divorce.

According to Chidimma, the couple have been hell bent on separating from each other, but whenever they come to court, the woman reveals her husband doesn’t allow her rest at home.

Chimdimma said the husband smiled in return and she wondered if the couple is actually serious about the divorce.

READ ALSO

“Why only love can make me submissive as a feminist” –…

“It’s a battlefield; put your body armour on and meet me at…

In her words:

“A couple will have a divorce matter at the Court and still be doing mekwe. If you people are not ready, please go home. The woman said ” every time I go to the house to see my children, he will not allow me to rest” and the man was smiling. Inukwa.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico Swavey’s photo…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after losing official…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress Chioma Chukwuka…

Alleged Ebo: Video of IVD’s late wife, Bimbo walking barefooted at market…

“If I lose you I will die” – Video of IVD begging his late…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

Man laments as slayqueen he met online shows up to his house looking completely…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shows off her pretty daughter, recounts how pregnancy made her visit a…

I don’t want to be like Yul Edochie – Married man slams lady…

Lawyer calls out couple for still making love while seeking divorce in court

Heartbroken lady shares her chats with lover who said he found someone new

Nigeria lady set to get married to her late friend’s husband (Video)

“The girl don chubby” – Reactions as Israel DMW makes money rain on bride…

How I made my boyfriend’s 19-year-old lover move out of our house –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More