Laycon joins Grammy Recording Academy as voting member

By Ezie Innocent

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, better known by his stage name Laycon, musician from Nigeria who has joined the Grammy Recording Academy voting committee.

The reality star broke the news on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 through the Grammys’ official Twitter account.

A video of laycon was shared with the caption;

“Voter participation is paramount to maintaining #GRAMMYs integrity. Voting Members, you have the power to celebrate your fellow creators who move music forward.”

In response, to the news, the BBNaija winner wrote; ”Shouts out to the people making impactful music. 💛”

See the post:

Fans and colleagues have stormed his comment section to congratulate the 2020 BBNaija winner on his latest win.

Recording artists, producers, songwriters, engineers, instrumentalists, performers, and other creative involved in the recording industry are usually chosen as Grammy voting members.

