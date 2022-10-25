Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson to take her back

Popular businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa has been caught on tape pleading with her estranged husband, Steve to take her back.

She pleaded fervently on the recording that was leaked, expressing her desire for their marriage to succeed, but he refused.

Because of all she did to him, including claiming he was having an affair and calling him out on social media, Steve stated he will never be able to make amends with her.

Despite his adamant protests, she apologized for all she had done wrong and vowed to never again publish about their relationship online.

Sandra persisted in pleading with them to mend their differences for the benefit of their child, but he stuck to his convictions.

Listen to the audio below: