Little boy takes key to his father’s car, orders his dad to open the gate as he takes over the ride (Video)

A funny little boy named orji okpaleke turned his father into a gate man while demanding the car key to move the vehicle.

He requested that the gate be opened for him even though he barely has what it takes to drive a car.

He held on to the steering stubbornly while asking his father to go ahead and open the gate for him to drive out.

Netizens were knocked out by this very funny video and some advised the father to be watchful over the smart little boy.

@peebeauty3 said:“One day orji go collect your car key when you are asleep go flex 😂😂he say give me the keyyyy😂😂😂.”

@ike_ kcee 650:Oga give him the key nah my boy won drive 😂😂.”

See video here: