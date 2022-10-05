TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Her dad abandoned us”- Mother of little girl who…

“I wanted a showstepping dress” – Lady behind…

UNIPORT student allegedly sells his k!dney to buy iPhone 14 for…

Little boy takes key to his father’s car, orders his dad to open the gate as he takes over the ride (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A funny little boy named orji okpaleke turned his father into a gate man while demanding the car key to move the vehicle.

He requested that the gate be opened for him even though he barely has what it takes to drive a car.

He held on to the steering stubbornly while asking his father to go ahead and open the gate for him to drive out.

READ ALSO

James Brown replies fan who asked why he’s yet to tear…

“My father is late” – Young bricklayer…

Netizens were knocked out by this very funny video and some advised the father to be watchful over the smart little boy.

@peebeauty3 said:“One day orji go collect your car key when you are asleep go flex 😂😂he say give me the keyyyy😂😂😂.”

@ike_ kcee 650:Oga give him the key nah my boy won drive 😂😂.”

See video here:

@orji4daddy

#trending

♬ original sound – orji okpaleke

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Her dad abandoned us”- Mother of little girl who joined…

“I wanted a showstepping dress” – Lady behind BBNaija winner,…

UNIPORT student allegedly sells his k!dney to buy iPhone 14 for his girlfriend

Lady who travelled abroad returns to Nigeria to marry old man (Video)

Davido shares loved-up video with Chioma Rowland

Actress, Aunty Ramota heartbroken after seeing fufu in new phone she purchased

BBNaija winner, Phyna receives N50m cash prize, car (Videos)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Siblings shock fans as they show off their transformation after 5 years (Video)

Little boy takes key to his father’s car, orders his dad to open the gate…

“I no go pay you shishi” – Little girl in uniform fights bus…

‘Tomorrow I go move am’ – Phyna’s dad says while admiring her new ride (Video)

3 years after abandoning family for side chick, Nigerian man returns to plead…

Mom begs daughter’s boyfriend after he retrieved iPhone he bought for her…

James Brown replies fan who asked why he’s yet to tear the nylon of his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More