TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have been suffering diseases since then” –…

“I’m too beautiful for this world, even my haters would…

Angry bride attacks elderly wedding guest who wiped her face with…

Little girl breaks down in tears after getting informed that she can’t get married to her dad (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A little girl broke down in tears after getting informed that she could not tie the knot with her choice of partner.

The little girl who seems to be really fond of her dad requested that she be allowed to marry her father but little did she know that it was unnatural. 

In the video, she was asked why she was crying and she responded that her mom told her that her father cannot be her husband. 

READ ALSO

“The relationship was so toxic, I feel liberated we…

Lady falls in love with banker while depositing cash, pleads…

The caption on the video read: 

“Listen to why she’s crying. My mom said my dad will not be my husband.” 

Netizens found this really hilarious and rushed to the comments to express themselves. 

One of them said:

@Erica joy: “keep this video for a good memory, when she comes of age,she need to watch this again😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

See video here:

@funnyohafiagirl

The reason she’s crying will crack you up #babygir #funnychild #crackmeup #babyfyp #funnyohafiagirl #tiktoknigerianigeria🇳🇬

♬ original sound – Oluchi Kingsley

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have been suffering diseases since then” – Man who tattooed…

“I’m too beautiful for this world, even my haters would agree” –…

Angry bride attacks elderly wedding guest who wiped her face with money (Video)

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks outrage

I called my friend – Woman spots her friend’s husband at hospital with a…

BBNaija: Reactions as Obi Cubana reveals who will win this season

I never forced you to draw me – Bobrisky slams man who said he got sick…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Little girl breaks down in tears after getting informed that she can’t get…

“The relationship was so toxic, I feel liberated we are no longer…

“The husband is always nowhere to be found when their wives clash with…

Influencer, Papaya Ex acquires house in Lekki worth N100m

“She likes cheap gossips and lies anyhow” – Bella describes ChiChi as they share…

Newly wedded couple joins Labour Party’s rally in Benin (Video)

“She has been denying me s*x” – 20-year-old man who married…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More