Little girl breaks down in tears after getting informed that she can’t get married to her dad (Video)

A little girl broke down in tears after getting informed that she could not tie the knot with her choice of partner.

The little girl who seems to be really fond of her dad requested that she be allowed to marry her father but little did she know that it was unnatural.

In the video, she was asked why she was crying and she responded that her mom told her that her father cannot be her husband.

The caption on the video read:

“Listen to why she’s crying. My mom said my dad will not be my husband.”

Netizens found this really hilarious and rushed to the comments to express themselves.

One of them said:

@Erica joy: “keep this video for a good memory, when she comes of age,she need to watch this again😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

See video here: