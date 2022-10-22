Little girl’s career day costume sparks reactions (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A little girl’s career day costume has sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

In a video making the rounds on various social media platforms, a young girl was seen wearing what appears to be a native herbalist’s costume on her school’s career day.

Another scene in the video captures the little girl putting on nurses’ uniform.

Girl weeps as her mum loses out on winning grinding machine…

Native doctor sits under heavy rainfall in frustration after…

Watch the video below:

The video has stirred varied reactions from netizens;

wendy_adammaa wrote: “Ahhh Nsh herbalist she wan become?? Where are her parents plix ?? “

jaruma_empire: “She must be Jaruma’’s daughter”

veevogee wrote: “Wetin be this??? Upcoming Zazu”

damilola_t_ wrote: “See as the babe dey cry, pikin wan be Doctor una turn am to herbal doctor”

chyo.maa wrote: “What’s this nau? Even the little girl isn’t feeling it”

Lawyer calls out couple for still making love while seeking divorce in court

