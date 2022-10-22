Little girl’s career day costume sparks reactions (Video)

A little girl’s career day costume has sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

In a video making the rounds on various social media platforms, a young girl was seen wearing what appears to be a native herbalist’s costume on her school’s career day.

Another scene in the video captures the little girl putting on nurses’ uniform.

Watch the video below:

The video has stirred varied reactions from netizens;

wendy_adammaa wrote: “Ahhh Nsh herbalist she wan become?? Where are her parents plix ?? “

jaruma_empire: “She must be Jaruma’’s daughter”

veevogee wrote: “Wetin be this??? Upcoming Zazu”

damilola_t_ wrote: “See as the babe dey cry, pikin wan be Doctor una turn am to herbal doctor”

chyo.maa wrote: “What’s this nau? Even the little girl isn’t feeling it”

