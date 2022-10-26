Loved-up video of BBNaija’s Angel and Ozo gets tongues wagging

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video Angel Smith and Ozo of the Big Brother reality TV show has stirred massive reactions online.

Netizens claim the duo might have something going on as they were both seen clinging to each other at a party.

Angel and Ozo were seen dancing while Angel rocked him rigorously, suggesting so many things to netizens on social media.

There were so many comments on this post but some believe that Angel is just carefree and wants to have fun and there may truly be nothing going on between them.

Che_Fav said:

“Who no like better thing? Angel is beautiful and classy and she’s s*xy asf but double wahala for whoever dey take my babe Angel serious or ship her oo, babe just wants to have fun and enjoy life.”

See video here:

