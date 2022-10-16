Man angrily kicks girlfriend out of his house for cheating again despite forgiving her six times (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has gone viral for sending his girlfriend packing, after catching her cheating on him with another man.

The man who is said to reside in the Ondo area of Nigeria is seen in a viral video destroying a frame that belongs to him in anger.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to a source, the young man and his girl have been dating for three years but within that period she constantly cheats on him.

He forgave her each time, however, the straw that broke the camel’s back was when he found out she cheated for the seventh time.

Watch the video below:

