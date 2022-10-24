Man claims to be standing in for his brother as fiancée catches him holding secret wedding with girlfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Twitter user has shared how a lady caught her husband-to-be holding a low-key wedding in Lagos.

According to the narrator, the man had been holding a secret wedding with his girlfriend in Ikoyi registry when his fiancée stormed the venue.

When he was caught the guy reportedly explained to his fiancée that he was only standing in for his brother who is currently in the United Kingdom.

Taking to the micro blogging platform, the Tweep wrote:

“This girl nearly scattered the ikoyi registry last week. She came for her friend’s wedding only to see her fiance getting married to another person. Dude legitly told her he’s standing in for his brother who’s in UK. She first tear the guy suit.”

